1 hour ago

Former Ebusua Dwarfs coach Robert Asibu has paid glowing tribute to departed heroes Kwasi Owusu and Opoku Afriyie who passed away last week 48 hours apart.

The two Ghana legends passed away last week with Opoku Afriyie aged 75 years while Kwasi Owusu was 72 years.

Robert Asibu who played with them but they were his seniors says that we do not have any players currently that can match the talents of the departed heroes as they were peerless in their prime.

“The late legends Opoku Afriyie and Kwasi Owusu were my seniors during my playing days in the late 70s. Owusu was the best striker at his prime, scoring 36 goals for the nation and uncountable number of goals for his club. He was undoubtedly the greatest striker I have ever watched.

“Asamoah Gyan and the likes have also done well, but comparing those players Owusu played with and against – to those of these current players, Afriyie is far better than Gyan and the rest of the strikers we’ve had as a football nation.”he told Yes Fm.