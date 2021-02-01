55 minutes ago

Former WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac Dodge has eulogised the late former president Jerry John Rawlings. Isaac Dogbe claims that the former president was his very good friend and never missed his bouts. According to the boxer, he received massive support from the late President in his boxing career. He added that he took lots of inspiration from the late President.

Speaking to Akoma Fm in Kumasi, the Ghanaian-British boxer stated "its a big loss to me with the death of former President Rawlings, he was an amazing leader, perhaps the best ever. He was an inspiration to me. He always supported my career and always motivated me. It was an honour to know that he watched my bouts. He was my idol, I always counted myself fortunate to be close to such a man with global recognition".

Isaac Zion Dogboe (born 26 September 1994) is a Ghanaian-British professional boxer who held the WBO junior-featherweight title in 2018.

The Ghana boxer captured the world title in 2018 after defeating Jessie Magdaleno but subsequently lost the title to Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete in his second defense of the title in a bout staged at the Madison Square Garden Theater, New York.

Though he earned a rematch 5 months later, Isaac Dogboe lost again woefully at the Convention Center, Tucson.

Following over a year’s hiatus from boxing, the 25-year-old on July 10, 2020,returned to the ring on July 21 beating American boxer Chris Avalos.