3 hours ago

Enoch Darko, one of Ghana’s fast-rising actors who was discovered from the Talented Kids reality show has expressed disappointment in the Ghanaian media, saying they did not support him when he needed them.

In an interview with the award-winning Foster Romanus on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said this per experience from his two year stay in Nigeria where he got the chance to work directly with legendary actors.

He disclosed that he got the opportunity to sit, eat and have conversations with huge Nigerian actors like Aki and Porpor, Patience Ozorkwor and the likes; people that we all sat behind our televisions to watch, but never got any publicity from the media about it.

“When I was in Nigeria and I started the Watabomshell thing, none of the media supported me. I say it today that all the bloggers and the whole media, none of them supported me but as soon as I came to Ghana, everyone wants to mingle with me.

There are some Nigerian actors that no matter what you do, you can never get to take a picture with them so when you saw your own young Ghanaian actor with these actors whose movies we all watched during our childhood, the least you could do was talk about it and support your boy but you all didn’t”, he shared.

According to Watabomshell, he is very disappointed therefore, if not for the fact that he is Ghanaian and Ghana will always be his first home, he would have shunned everyone who did not support him but is trying to get close to him now that he is back in Ghana.