1 hour ago

Ghanaian rap star Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, professionally known as Tic, has blamed the media for failing to adequately broadcast the funeral arrangements following musician Nana Ampadu’s demise.

He also claimed Ghanaians are fond of not giving respect to those it is due.

Guesting on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo, the rapper recalled a recent time when he bemoaned on live radio how there is “no proper documentary” calling great attention even from international media brands, to the demise of the Ghanaian “music hero and icon” Nana Kwame Ampadu.

“We have not yet thrown the necessary spotlight on the man’s legacy,” Tic charged.

The ‘Fefe Ne Fe’ hitmaker reasons if the lives of great personalities are not duly highlighted in the media, “it leads to forgetfulness.”

“I made noise about his [Ampadu] demise to draw attention to it but I couldn’t go for the funeral,” he confessed and revealed, it was his “former manager Georgina Bempong who told me he had been given a state burial and it was happening, as she spoke to me, at the State House.”

The rapper and entrepreneur narrated the incident to emphasise how inadequate broadcast of of information hampers the proper recognition due luminous figures.

Formerly called Tic Tac, he stressed, “Remember I went to his one week celebration. I was there. I was very present and active but the funeral itself, I heard nothing about it.”

He passionately blamed the media for failing to draw needed attention to the events dedicated to bid the ‘King of Singers’ farewell.

“BBC, CNN and the others post about Fela’s birthday,” he said and asserted in contrast, Ghanaians have no respect.

“I don’t understand why our country is like this,” he wondered in addition.

“I don’t know what we want to see before we place value on things,” Tic showed signs of great frustration.

The state burial for the legendary Nana Kwame Ampadu happened on Friday, 7 October 2022, at the State House and was attended by dignitaries including Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo and the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

He was 76 years old.

Meanwhile, Tic’s latest song is ‘Wayo’ featuring fellow rap veteran Joe Fraizer and singer Samuel G.