4 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) says that having a 48 team Division One League is problematic as its difficult to raise sponsors for such a large number of teams.

He says that if the number is to be maintained then they would have to make the product more attractive and appealing to the corporate world.

According to the GFA boss, the more teams they have in the second tier league the les incentives they will get as the number is large.

He adds that imagine how 48 teams will be sharing $1 and how the maths will be done.

"If we have to maintain a 48-team DOL, we'll have to make it more attractive to the corporate world. But, the more clubs we have, the less incentives we get once the cake is to be shared. If 48 clubs have to share $1 you can work the math out." he told GTV Sports Plus.

There have been plans by Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reduce the 48 team league to an 18-club Super League as proposed by the GFA Executive Council at a recent ordinary congress.

The GFA’s decision, if allowed, will see 30 Division One League (DOL) clubs being relegated at the end of the 2021/2022 season to pave way for the novelty 18-club league.

But clubs have kicked against the move saying that it will lead to the extinction of several clubs and losses by owners.