The mortal remains of slain Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu is on its way to Ghana following the discovery of the body in the wee hours of Saturday, 18th February 2023.

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has been found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

The player's family members including his twin sister and agents have been in Hatay, Renaissance residence where he was staying before the disaster struck as they observed the rescue mission firsthand.

The last few weeks have not been easy for most Ghanaians and anyone related to the slain footballer as initially reports emerged he had been found alive only for his club to deny it later.

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, news emanated from Turkey that the Ghanaian has been found alive after barely 26 hours under the earthquake rubble and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

But on Wednesday 8th February, his club Hatayaspor performed a sharp u-turn claiming that Atsu had still not been found and the reports of finding him were a mistaken identity.

The winger joined the Turkish side in the summer and scored on the Sunday before the earthquake in the last minute as his side defeated Kasimpasa 1-0.

He joined his new club on a free transfer after ending his brief stint with Saudi Arabian side Al Raed in July 2022.

The former FC Porto winger departed European football in July 2021 after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent but his stint in the Gulf region did not go according to plan as he made a quick dash back to Europe.

Atsu has in the past played for several clubs in Europe including FC Porto, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea, Malaga CF, and Newcastle United, among others.

Atsu was capped 60 times for the Black Stars of Ghana with ten goals to his credit and was the 2015 AFCON Player of the Tournament after Ghana lost in the finals to Ivory Coast.

He played 258 matches in his career and scored 24 goals with 30 assists.