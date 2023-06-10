The most beautiful police cars from around the world

2 hours ago

Dubai is known for many things and one of them is having cool police cars.

The collection of police cars in Dubai includes vehicles from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, a Bugatti Veyron and even an Aston Martin One-77.

While Dubai may have the most beautiful police cars, there are plenty of police cars in Europe or the US that are used by the police and are very fast and powerful.

This list was originally published in 2020, but was updated in June 2023 with the latest and most relevant information.

1. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

In Italy, the Carabinieri use the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. However, not all Italian police cars are the fastest model. The government bought some of the turbocharged four-engine models. They have a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 with 500 horsepower.The Giulia is perfect for Italy's national police department as it's fast, can hold a few criminals in the back seats, has a big enough boot to store gear and the Carabinieri version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio comes complete with performance suspension, carbon fiber body parts and active aerodynamics.

2. AC Schnitzer BMW i4

The German police, or as it is otherwise known as Polizei, is well known for using high performance cars in the past as well. The i4 model is not actually in service, but is the result of a partnership between AC Schnitzer, Hankook and the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure in Germany.The Germans have strict laws regarding car modification, and the AC Schnitzer BMW i4 was built for the Polizei to show tuners that legal modifications can be cool too.

3. Ford Ranger Raptor

The UK police are not known for fancy cars. Their cars are completely boring and ill-equipped to chase criminals across the rough Welsh terrain. That's why the department bought some previous-generation Ford Ranger Raptors, modified by Ford's Essex-based special vehicle preparation unit.After modifications and addition of equipment, Ranger Raptor weighs about 5000 kg. The previous-generation Ranger Raptor was only available with a 200bhp 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, but at least it's ruthless when chasing criminals.

4. Challenger SRT Hellcat

When President Biden called for all state departments to operate with electric vehicles, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) obviously didn't take the plunge. Instead, she confiscated a Challenger Hellcat modified by an outlaw and led police on a 160 mph chase through Houston.This particular example of the car produces around 1080 hp, which is enough to make bad guys think twice before trying to get away. To make it look more like a police car, the department put emergency lights on the grille, side skirts, hood and windshield.

5. Kia Stinger

At least Australians know a good thing when they see one. The reason the Australians chose the Stinger is quite interesting. The Ford Falcon and Holden Commodore were scrapped, so Queensland Police decided to be the first department to pick up a car not built in Australia.Not only does the Stinger look the part decked out in police gear, but it's also equipped with a twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 365 horsepower. The Stinger is an "operational interception and road command vehicle".

6. Porsche 911 Targa 4

Here's another example of the German police trying to convince locals that modifying within the limits of the law doesn't have to be boring. The aforementioned i4 was AC Schnitzer for the concept, while Techart used a Porsche 911.This model has advanced aerodynamics that provide stability when the car is at high speed, which makes it perfect for chasing criminals on the Autobahn.

7. Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

There is a whole list of electric vehicles that are currently used as police cars in the US, but the most beautiful of them is the fastest all-electric Mustang. The New York City-wide Department of Administrative Services placed an order for the police 100 Mach-E GT, and so far 10 of the model have been delivered.The Mach-E GT has a twin-motor setup that produces 480 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque. It can hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, though we don't ever see that happen in NYC.

8. Brabus B63-S 700 Widestar

Dubai's list of police supercars is becoming legendary. It is mostly to impress visitors, so they are mostly seen in tourist areas. However, the Brabus G63 AMG is their favorite and serves a real purpose.Sure, Dubai has the fastest police car in the world (a Bugatti Chiron), but the Brabus B63-S 700 Widestar is used as part of a “Tune It! Safe!". The AMG G-Wagon is already a tuned beast, but the Brabus version has just 700 horsepower and a widebody kit to fit 23-inch wheels.

9. Ferrari 250 GTE Police

Dubai doesn't have the biggest police car on the planet, but the fastest. This honor goes to whoever currently owns this incredible piece of history: the car named Polizia Ferrari 250 GTE is a fast car because the police needed vehicles that would keep up with the fastest cars that could arrest criminals.Many years ago, the Italian police used Alfa Romeos of the 1900s and 2600s, but they were not as fast.

10. Florida muscle car fleet

In an effort to crack down on illegal activities, Florida State Police purchased a fleet of Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros and Dodge Chargers. You can't tell them apart from other standard cars on the outside.The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) was widely criticized for this action. People who love speed call it a questionable move, while others say SPPD could have bought cheaper models off the shelf from Ford.