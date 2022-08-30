1 hour ago

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is excited about the season-long loan move to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The winger has been with Chelsea since Under-8s level, making his senior debut from the bench in a win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2018. Since then he has made 126 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

There was interest from Juventus, Dortmund, Southampton, and Leicester City are all interested in taking him on loan.

"The move to Germany is really exciting for me, and I can still play in the Champions League with Bayer 04 Leverkusen," he said told the club's official website.

"This combination is really attractive and I'm curious about the club, the fans, and the Bundesliga.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi was concerned about playing time at Chelsea as he was entirely left out of the league opener against Everton and was on the bench against Spurs and Leeds.

Hudson -Odoi burst onto the season under Maurizio Sarri but after flashes of his talent has failed to convince the club that he is the next big thing Chelsea went to all lengths to keep him out of the clutches of Bayern Munich.

He has flattered to deceive failing to hit the heights that his enormous talents promised whiles coming through the Chelsea academy and playing for the England youth team.

The Blues under new ownership are looking to rebuild the squad with the arrivals of Raheem Sterling from Man City, Khalidou Coulibaly, Marc Cucurella among others.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has made a total of 72 appearances in the English Premier League winning the Champions League, Super Cup, and the World Club Championship Cup.

Hudson-Odoi made 11 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea last season.

The 21-year-old, who earns £120,000 a week, scored one goal and provided two assists in those games.