Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor, has explained that the party is yet to take any disciplinary actions against its former Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs.

The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC made this statement on Happy98.9FM.

“it was not a statement but a letter to Allotey Jacobs. The letter to inform him of his suspension is not any punishment to him”.

According to Peter Otukonor the suspension is meant to give room for the disciplinary committee of the party to conduct their investigations and later on “carry out the necessary punishment” on the former Central Regional Chair of the NDC.

On his authority Allotey Jacobs has spoken against the party on numerous occasions and whenever he was confronted he referred to himself as a social commentator.

"The numerous reports received by the party has led them to suspend Allotey Jacobs to make room for the disciplinary committee of the NDC to conduct its investigations and met out the right punishment to him."

“party law knows no stature. Even if you’re a national executive, you’ll be dealt with accordingly for your offences against it”.he added.