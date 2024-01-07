13 minutes ago

An event rumored to be the unveiling of the leader of the New Force movement scheduled for Sunday, January 7 has reportedly been halted by National Security operatives and officials from the Ghana Police Service.

Over the last week, flyers and billboards in some parts of Accra advertised an event dubbed “The Convention” which was supposed to take place at the Independence Square in Accra.

Dignitaries included former Nigerian presidential aspirant Peter Obi, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters of South Africa; Julius Malema, one-time Director of the Kenya School of Law, P.L.O Lumumba and Former Permanent Representative of the African Union to the United States; Arikana Chihombori-Quao..

Musicians including Efya, Stonebwoy and Wiyaala were also bullied to perform at the event.

Earlier on Sunday, videos of the event grounds being set up were circulating on social media along with rumours that the event was an unveiling of the “Man Behind the Mask”.

However, as of 6 pm, reports from GHOne’s Twitter handle indicate that the organisers had been forced to call off the event.

It was also cited that helicopters suspected to be manned by operatives of the National Security were seen flying around the venue.

Other videos circulating on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb showed dozens of supporters who were supposed to attend the event being prevented from accessing the grounds.

Other allegations on Twitter also indicated that the special guests and artistes billed for this event were forced to return to their respective hotels by the Ghana Police Service & National Security officials.

As of the publication of this story, neither the New Force nor the Ghana Police have officially commented on the matter.

Check out the posts below