1 hour ago

Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford, former MP for Mfantseman, spoke publicly for the first time after her defeat in the recent parliamentary elections.

In an interview, she expressed disappointment over the election outcome but remained determined. She lamented feeling betrayed by her constituents, despite her vision for the area.

However, she urged her successor, Dr. Ebenezer Prince Arhin, to fulfill his campaign promises.

Looking ahead, she revealed plans to pursue a pastoral career, with entrance exams for theological training in June.

Hayford, who succeeded her late husband, emphasized her gratitude for surviving attempts on her life, stating she would not contest the seat again. She reflected on her sacrifices and commitment to serving Mfantseman.