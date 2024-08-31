7 minutes ago

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has launched a scathing attack on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, accusing it of fostering corruption and nepotism.

According to him, these issues are the only things thriving under the current administration.

The outspoken politician insisted that NPP has mismanaged every sector and run down businesses which were formerly profitable.

He made this allegations while speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile on Saturday.

“Ghana is in a deep mess, and former President Mahama, in the tapes you played recounted some of the issues that the country is facing.

“State institutions that were making profits under the Mahama administration have been totally run down by this government and are on the verge of collapsing,” he told Samson Lardy Anyenini.

Highlighting what he termed as a nationwide desire for change, Mr Gyamfi stressed that the change Ghanaians are seeking is not superficial but a fundamental overhaul of the country’s direction.

“The only thing thriving now are corruption, cronyism, and nepotism. And so there is a loud cry all across the country for change. And this is not the business-as-usual kind of change or the ordinary change. Right now, change is now calling Ghana,” he noted.

Mr Gyamfi’s call for change goes beyond mere alterations within the existing system.

He argued for a complete reset of the country’s management approach, implying that the current system is broken beyond repair.

“So what we need is a fundamental change in the direction of this country. A fundamental change in the management of this country and that is what we call a reset. So you don’t upgrade a broken system. You can’t upgrade a system that doesn’t work. A system that is fraught with corruption. What you do is fundamentally change it and you rebuild it,” he emphasised.

With a little over 3 months to the 2024 elections, political parties already laying the groundwork for their campaigns.

The NDC has consistently criticised the NPP government on various fronts, including economic management and governance issues, setting the stage for what promises to be a highly contested election.