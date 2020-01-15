19 minutes ago

Mensah Thompson of ASEPA writes...

Ladies and Gentlemen yesterday on a noble platform such as the Annual New Year School, yours truly President Akufo Addo decided to make a mockery of himself by attempting to downplay the impact of the Tamale demonstration against the new Voters register by appropriating the success of the demo to himself.

Unfortunately it was a joke gone wrong because it involved the loss of a human life, and in our African tradition it is not allowed to make mockery of any situation involving the loss of lives however sarcastic you intend to be.

Ladies and Gentlemen, yours truly President Akufo Addo (witho(forgetting the irresponsible behaviour of his Party in opposition) told participants of the new year school that, under the previous government when his Party demonstrated it turned violent leading to the loss of an eye by one Adjakuma who was part of the demonstration but under his watch as President, the demonstration in Tamale was peaceful and event free.... hehehe

How hilarious that a whole Commander in Chief would attempt such a stale joke at such an important forum without recourse to the Public Oder Act, which mandates the Security Agencies to offer protection to Citizens embarking on a demonstration or any civil action.

Well let me remind yours truly Commander in chief that the success of every demonstration dwells on two parties, the people who are demonstrating and the Security Services offering protection to these demonstrators.

Therefore the demonstration in Tamale was largely successful because the demonstrators were law abiding and disciplined and organisers were also conscious of their responsibilities.

Credit will also go to the Security Agencies who walked through the scorching sun to offer protection to demonstrators, how ironic that their Commander in Chief sitting in Accra in an air condition office would like to appropriate the credit to himself whiles they lingered away in the scorching sun.

This statement by the President can seriously affect the morale of the Police and it must be condemned.

As the Commander in Chief, the safety, well- being and morale of your men must be more important to you than any political sarcasm that may want to attempt...however the motive.

And finally, need we remind his Excellency of how irresponsible his Party was in opposition?

That they took young men and women into the streets to demonstrate without securing their safety by acting appropriately and obeying the instructions of the Security Agencies offering protection to them, leading to a violent encounter which led to the loss of an eye by Adjakuma and eventually to his death?

Need we remind President Akufo Addo the number of times as an opposition leader he resorted to violence against his Political opponents both inside and outside of his Party?

Need we remind President Akufo Addo more?

May the High Office the Presidency guide yours truly the Commander in Chief in his subsequent Commentary.

I rest my case.

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA

0542120628

Cc.

All Media Houses