7 hours ago

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac says that he has his philosophy but the purpose of football is winning so his team will go all out against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday when the two sides meet at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana won against Ethiopia by an unconvincing 1-0 scoreline before losing to South Africa by a similar scoreline which led to C.K Akonnor losing his job with Milovan Rajevac his replacement.

Speaking on Friday in a press conference ahead of the game, Milovan Rajevac says they know the relevance of the game and will do everything to get the three points.

"Of course I have my philosophy and you know the purpose of football is to try and win matches and as I have said before, the next match is always the most important. This match against Zimbabwe will not be like the training match and hopefully we can expect something different

The Zimbabwe team is much higher level so this match is very competitive and we are aware of that. So we are going to give our best to win, which is our goal and target so we will use all our capacity and try to win all three points