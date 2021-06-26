1 hour ago

Head coach of lower tier Austrian side, Gerald Scheiblehner says that he was left in no doubt that Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena was the real deal after his first training session.

The 25-year-old striker who was on trials at the club and totally impressed in the trial training session over the past few days and has now been signed.

He has signed a two year contract until 2023, with an option for an additional year.

Speaking after his signing, coach of the side says the player showed a lot of dynamism and qualities during his first day of training.

Trainer Gerald Scheiblehner : "" In the first training sessions you saw what dynamism and what qualities Raphael has. But you have to take the pressure off him a little at the beginning. Now it is time to raise him to a decent fitness level, then we will have a lot of fun with him. "

The striker was ruled out of playing football indefinitely following troublesome persistent heart conditions.

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena was ruled out of football indefinitely by his Danish club Velje BK after a heart scare in October 2020.

The 25 year old Ghanaian striker’s career has been bedevilled by a heart trouble that has caused him so much.

In 2018, a deal to English Premier League side Brighton fell through after the English side detected the heart condition during medical examinations.

Whiles on loan last year at Real Zaragoza in the lower tier Spanish league,the heart trouble flared up and had to stop playing for some months before undergoing an operation.

The Ghanaian striker later signed for Danish club Velje BK and they announced a recurrence of Dwamena’s troubling heart issues and therefore decided not to play him indefinitely.