1 hour ago

Assistant coach of Korea, Sergio Costa claims that English referee Anthony Taylor took away an opportunity for Korea to effect a late corner kick when the 10 minutes added on time was up.

There were emotional scenes at the final whistle as many South Korea players fell to the ground while manager Paulo Bento was sent off for arguing with English referee Anthony Taylor for not allowing a corner to be taken despite the 10 minutes having elapsed.

"We had the opportunity to have a corner kick, the referee took that opportunity away from us," assistant coach Sergio Costa said afterwards.

"Paulo [Bento] reacted, I was close by and he said nothing that was inappropriate to the referee. It was a reaction from a person that felt a lack of fairness at the end of the match.

"It is a normal reaction from someone that did everything to win and didn't. We can feel sad and we can feel a lack of justice. We gave our souls on the pitch."

Korea lost 2-3 to Ghana in the second leg of Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar held at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

A 10-minute spell in the first half by the African nation gave them a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus.

However, noisy celebrations by Ghana fans at half time were dampened by a South Korea comeback after the break.

Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes.

But the impressive Kudus, who had deftly headed in Jordan Ayew's cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea's hearts.