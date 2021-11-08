55 minutes ago

Serial referee critic Alhaji Karim Grusah has showered plaudits on the referees in their 3-1 win over Aduana Stars at Dormaa in their match day two clash.

On match day one they left it very late before beating WAFA in the last minute but King Faisal showed everyone that they mean business with a rare win at the often dreaded Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa.

King Faisal defeated the two time Ghana Premier League champions 3-1 at their own backyard in an entertaining game in their match day two clash.

Aduana Stars often very reliable at home did not lose a single game the whole of last season but King Faisal have broken that record.

Grusah an avid critic of referees for once was full of praise for the referees after his side managed that impressive win.

“It was a very good game yesterday at the Dormaa park but I must say that my boys played so well and the victory was very deserved. The referee was very good; he did so well on the day”. Alhaji Grunsah said on Hot FM.

“If Ghana will continue to have such good performances from officiating officials, then our football will surely get to the level, we all expected”.

” I remember the days of referee Justice Abban who frequently was representing Ghana in AFCON, I believe we must get to that level again, and let’s also not forget Mr. Alex Kotey who is referees manager now at GFA, he is doing so well to lift the image of referees again” he concluded.