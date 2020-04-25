52 minutes ago

Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei popularly known as Reggie Rockstone, whose songs made a big impact on the Ghanaian music scene in the 90s, is making a lot of waves in the music scene with his hit single, ‘Happy Day’.

The hit single, which features dancehall artiste, Episode, has danceable and soul-touching dancehall beat and has so far received very positive reviews from music enthusiasts.

A number of music stakeholders have also rated the song among the best songs to be produced in the country.

Rockstone’s fame in Ghana’s music industry is common to the ordinary Ghanaian; however, his hit single is a presentation of great lyrical skill.

As one of Ghana’s veteran hiplife artistes whom many refer to as the Godfather of hiplife, Reggie Rockstone also made a mark on the Ghanaian music scene in early 2000, with hit songs such as ‘Makaa Maka’, ‘Me Na Me Kae’, ‘Last show’, ‘Sweetie Sweetie’ and ‘Tsoo Boi’ among others.

His success story began in the early 80s when he attached himself to the Hip Hop movement in the early 80’s as a dancer.

A natural performer, dancer and actor, Reggie grabbed the microphone with no problem when he began performing his own songs in 1991.

He released ‘Makaa Maka’ which included ‘Nightlife in Accra’ and also ‘Agoo’ on an independent label, Kassa Records.

Credited as the pioneer of hiplife or Kasahare in Ghana and on several international music platforms particularly in Africa, UK, France, USA and Switzerland, Reggie Rockstone was one of 17 showbiz personalities who were outdoored by Globacom as its brand ambassadors in 2009.

In 2013, he was selected to be a judge of the maiden edition of the Glo X Factor Africa along with Nigerian acts, Onyeka Onwenu and M.I.

He was also a judge for the fifth edition of the Malta Guinness Street Dance competition in 2012.

Reggie Rockstone introduced Rockstone Condoms, which is his own brand of the contraceptive to the Ghanaian market in August 2013. With this move, he was advocating zero infection or prevalence of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

His contribution to the music industry in Ghana adds to the rich repertoire of musical works that the country already has.

Daily Guide