30 minutes ago

The slave masters left Africa a long time ago but they are still “running our lives”, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has observed.

Speaking in church on Sunday, 26 January 2020 about how Ghana and Africa are blessed with brilliant people who are sidestepped in favour of foreigners, the founder of Action Chapel International singled out Bui Power CEO Fred Oware, whom he described as one of the “most brilliant” bankers Ghana is blessed with, to buttress his point.

He extolled Mr Oware among the crowd.

“Mr Fred Oware, did you go to Oxford? You went to Cambridge, Princeton, Yale, Harvard?” Archbishop Duncan-Williams asked the Bui CEO who is a senior member of his church.

“You went to [the University of Ghana], Legon; yeah. But this man [pointing at Mr Oware among the congregation] is one of the most brilliant bankers in this country.

“I just took him to Congo just to have him around because I’m a man of God, so, there are some things I don’t want to worry myself about, so, I said: ‘Chief, why don’t you fly with me?’ And [with] some of the business things and issues, I just say; ‘Oh, talk to this guru; this man is a guru, talk to him’. Brilliant.

“But you know, the sad thing about Africa is: we’ll bypass our own and go import and bring foreigners. It’s part of the slavery mentality. The slave masters have left but they are still here; they are using remote control in the name of investments and policies and they are running our lives for us and we have brilliant people in this country and on the continent of Africa but we’ll never use them because they are one of us.

“We have a crab mentality: we have to bring down one another. If I were even an African-American or a Nigerian pastor, you’d be amazed of the kind of support I would have in this church. But I am a Ghanaian; people know me”, Archbishop Duncan-Williams illustrated.