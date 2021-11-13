2 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac says that Sunday's last game against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium will be like a final.

The Black Stars of Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Thursday with the draw handling the advantage to the South Africans going into the last match.

South Africa on the other hand defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium same day Ghana drew with Ethiopia as they now have a two point advantage over Ghana going into the last game.

Speaking after the game, Milovan Rajevac stated that with the draw, Sunday's game against South Africa will be like a final match as it will decide which team gets into the play off stage.

"Definitely everything will be decided on Sunday. This is what we expected before so the last match will be like a final match, a deciding match to take us to the next round." Milovan Rajevac said.

Ghana needs a win to qualify whiles South Africa only needs a draw to book their place in the play offs.