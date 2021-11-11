2 hours ago

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has warned the Black Stars that they face a sterner test at home on Sunday when they face South Africa in the last game.

The Black Stars were out foxed and out classed by a dominant Ethiopian side in a match which ended 1-1.

That result has dented Ghana's chances of making it into the Qatar 2022 World Cup as they currently level on points with South Africa who have a match in hand which will be played this evening.

Ghana had a real opportunity to have moved top of the group temporarily with a win against Ethiopia but fumbled as they could only manage a draw.

Ghana took the lead in the first half as captain Andre Ayew expertly curled home a free kick from about 25 yards from the edge of the box in the 21st minute.

In the second half the home side pulled parity as captain Getaneh Kebede riffled home into the roof of the net to make it 1-1.

Speaking as pundit on GTV Sports Plus during the live telecast of the game, the former defender insisted that South Africa will be tougher opponents than Ethiopia.

“The South Africans are more dangerous than the Ethiopians," John Paintsil said on GTV SportsPlus.

“We should have learned from what we experienced when we played them (Ethiopia) in Ghana; that they are a passing ball team who also want to play the ball on the grass,"

“But they’ve (Black Stars) given it to them,"

“They (Black Stars) gave it out.” he ended.