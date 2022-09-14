26 minutes ago

Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Evelyn Nsiah Asare has urged supporters of the club to throng the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday when they face RC Kadiogo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League clash.

Kotoko defeated the Burkina Faso side 1-0 in the first leg which was played at the General Mathieu Kerekou Stadium in Benin with a late goal from Isaac Oppong on Monday.

The reds arrived in Accra on Tuesday but touched down in Kumasi this morning to begin their preparations for the second leg.