Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Evelyn Nsiah Asare has urged supporters of the club to throng the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday when they face RC Kadiogo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League clash.
Kotoko defeated the Burkina Faso side 1-0 in the first leg which was played at the General Mathieu Kerekou Stadium in Benin with a late goal from Isaac Oppong on Monday.
The reds arrived in Accra on Tuesday but touched down in Kumasi this morning to begin their preparations for the second leg.
"What I am scared of is the fact that the second leg is taking place at our home ground because if you’re not lucky and they [Kadiogo] score one, you could be in trouble," Evelyn Nsiah Asare told Nhyira FM. "So we should be able to fill the park, so then we the supporters will be regarded as the twelfth player on the day to support the players. "We congratulate the players, management and the technical team. They have all done extremely well," she added. The winner of the two-legged tie will face the winner of the game between Gaborone United Sporting Club and AS Vita Club of DR Congo in the next round of the competition.
