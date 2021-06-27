1 hour ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder, Sarfo Gyamfi aka Black President is an afficionado of spiritualism in football and is at it again as Hearts and Kotoko clash on Sunday.

He says the match has nothing to do with the most in form with Hearts going eight matches without a defeat and Kotoko in a similar good form.

According to Sarfo Gyamfi the game will be won in spirit with the team that is most fortified spiritually set to carry the day.

He says that form has very little to do when it comes to the Kotoko vs Hearts game as it has more to do with what happens in the spirit.

"There is juju in football because Hearts and Kotoko games have nothing to do with form," he said

"Spiritually the more powerful team will win the match,"

"I know that this coming Sunday it will be a tough match,"

He went on to say that players who have no experience with the spiritual aspect of the game will be at a serious disadvantage.

“Players who don’t have spiritual backgrounds will be affected but those that have a background in the spiritual side of the game and have experience with these things will be fine,” he added.