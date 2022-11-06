22 minutes ago

Hearts coach Slavko Matic claims that his team played under enormous pressure despite earning a slender 1-0 victory over newbie Kotoku Royals on Saturday.

Under the stewardship of the Serbian trainer, the phobians have recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in the league.

Hearts defeated Bibiani Gold Stars in Matic's first game before beating Kotoku Royals on Saturday.

A contentious penalty from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh handed the MTN FA Cup holders the win but Hearts had a lot of scary moments to deal with throughout the game.

"I think first half was something how we wanted to play. The guys still felt some pressure in the second half. We’re working on it. We must play more with the ball like we played in the first half. We got chances in the first half and we changed the formation in the second half to what I don’t like but what is necessary for the team is that we made it. For better performance and what I want to see is running more with the ball." he told StarTimes

Hearts of Oak will host Karela United in their next league game.