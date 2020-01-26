3 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak player and coach Mohammed Polo has been talking tactics in such crunch game as this afternoon his former side welcome sworn enemies Asante Kotoko to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Aside the three points, a lot of bragging rights remain to be defended for each of the teams as the square off.

Coach Mohammed Polo as a player featured numerous time during his time in such matches and as a coach too faced Kotoko.

He has been sharing his thoughts tactics wise in an interview on Kumasi based AKOMA FM prior to the game.

"Your strategy will depend on the players you have and it varies with the quality of players at your disposal.

The movement of the game determines how you shape up. For instance, you can have two full back who all love to attack but not all will attack at the same time."

"If you have a defence that supports the midfield and pushes the midfield to attack it will help you create a lot of chances for your team.

Kotoko for instance have a hard worker in Sogne Yacouba who can cause a lot of problems for any defence although his goal-scoring return is very poor."

"Hearts and Kotoko is difficult to predict but I believe it’s the team that can make a lot of efforts and create a lot of chances that will win but at times too a team will create all the chance and just one attack from the opponent will result in a goal."

"Kotoko normally does well in Kumasi but I believe the team that creates and convert its chances will win but I hope for an interesting and a nice game." he said.