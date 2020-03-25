9 minutes ago

Inter Milan and Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah has joined the long list of footballers who have joined the campaign to beat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The respiratory disease has brought the whole world to its knees with almost every activity including Sports, Entertainment and even stock exchanges the world over tumbling.

Major leagues across Europe and the world have been halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Ghanaian has urged his compatriot to adhere strictly to the guidelines given in order to stay away from the deadly disease.

Ghana has so far recorded 68 cases of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic with three deaths as at Wednesday 25th March 2020.

In an interview with Citi Fm on Tuesday the versatile Ghanaian player advised his compatriot that virus is no respecter of persons.

“The threat of the Coronavirus is real and it is no respecter of persons. I urge all Ghanaians to follow rules and regulations and I want them to listen to the President and our doctors.

"Wash your hands often and use the sanitisers. Avoid touching your face and avoid crowded places. Let us avoid handshakes, kisses and hugs."

"I know this is tough for us as Ghanaians since we respect handshakes a lot. However, this is a difficult time and we need to understand these measures and stay safe.”

Kwadwo Asamoah who has himself endured a season to forget mainly through injuries says it is not easy being away from football for this while with the Italian league and all other major leagues across the globe suspended due to the virus.

“Football in Italy has been greatly affected. All games and training sessions have been put on hold. The absence of football is very stressful but the most important thing now is safety.

The Ghanaian however outlined measures that have been adopted by his club Inter Milan to ensure they stay safe and healthy while on break.

Inter Milan has provided masks and sanitisers and they have given us the players measures to follow and our daily workouts come in via videos and WhatsApp messages. We are on break now and we really do not know when we will resume.” he concluded.