The Top Contenders for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have begun, as the world is anticipating the biggest football tournament in the world. The World Cup, which will be held from November 21, 2022, to December 18, 2022, promises to be nothing short of exciting competition, like the previous ones. This is the most watched competition in the world. Fans all over the world are buzzing about the World Cup, with some preparing to travel to the host nation to cheer their nations on.

During the World Cup, fans will have no trouble betting on the tournament when looking here, as there are favorable odds and conditions that will suit their needs. Various countries have shown their top quality at the World Cup, winning the most prestigious prize in football, some even more than others. The countries that have won the World Cup are Brazil (5 times), Italy (4 times), Germany (4 times), Argentina (2 times), Uruguay (2 times), England (1 time), and Spain (1 time). There are a lot of top teams with world-class players set to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and here are the top contenders for the biggest prize in football, according to experts.

Brazil

Five-time winners of the World Cup, Brazil are tipped to be one of the favorites to win the World Cup with the most chances, which is due to the world-class quality of the team. With exceptional players like Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Allison, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, and so on, the South American giants are expected to impress heavily at the World Cup. At the moment, they will be happy with their current international form, taking the momentum and energy into the 2022 World Cup.

England

The Three Lions are also one of the top favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Even though the first and last time they won the competition was in 1966, they have a chance to change that and win the title. In the 2018 World Cup, they saw victories that made them finish 4th in the competition. England's squad is full of top players who can turn up and impress at the World Cup.

France

The 2018 winners and current holders of the World Cup are also strong favorites for the top prize. The French squad is packed with world-class players who have shown their ability and skill, helping them triumph in 2018, and they are still looking for another World Cup win in 2022. With players like Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Griezmann, and so on, the expectations are high for France.

Argentina

Argentina are also a strong favorite for the World Cup after winning the Copa America and the Finalissima. They are also a top squad with players who have a lot of spirit and quality to compete for the World Cup. They will be looking to win the title for the third time in their history.

Spain

Following their World Cup triumph in 2010, Spain has had ups and downs in the International scene, with their last International trophy being the Euros in 2012. They have impressed so far, dominating their group in qualifying for the World Cup and performing well in the Nations League. With the players in the squad, which are a blend of young talents and experienced players, Spain has a good chance of competing for the World Cup.