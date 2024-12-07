15 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for West Constituency, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has debunked claims of trying to induce voters with food packages in a vehicle.

She clarified that the food packages were meant to be shared with New Patriotic Party (NPP) agents in the constituency for their upkeep and not for voters, as claimed by some people in the public.

The MP stated that the chaotic scene was created by some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for public attention and to tarnish her image.

"We've asked them [NPP party agents] to work for us since dawn. We have to ensure that we've given them breakfast, we've given them lunch, and we've given them dinner. And so we have cars going around distributing food to our agents.

“They got to the Assemblies of God polling station, and the NDC were insisting that we had stuffed the food packs with something. And so they created a scene there. And I've read online portals saying we were sending food to people in the queue. That's grossly inaccurate, and I'd be grateful if at least you take the trouble to ascertain exactly what's going on," she said.

This comes after a vehicle entered the voting area, and some of the people present to cast their votes began hooting and forcing it to exit the premises.

The pick-up was then escorted by security personnel to leave the area and find a safe place to park as tension was brewing.

According to reports, some of the residents claimed that the package was from the incumbent Member of Parliament in the constituency, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, to be distributed to party officials.