1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh says that the Turlish Superlig is very interesting as there are no favourites nor small teams as any team can beat anyone.

He says the league is very unpredictable making it very difficult and exciting to play in it.

The striker only joined his current Yeni Malatyaspor permanently this summer after playing on loan there last season from Czech side Spartak Prague.

“Football in Turkey is very interesting. Because you can never predict which team will beat the other. It's a very interesting league whereas anyone can win against anyone,”

“You can't tell me that a big team can easily beat a smaller team, never,” he added.

Tetteh who played in Ghana for Dreams FC was a sensation at the U-17 and U-20 level but struggled to replicate that consistency at club level.

But he has been in good form for his side this season in the Turkish Superlig scoring three goals in 7 matches.

His performance earned him a call up to the Black Stars squad as he played in the double header World Cup qualifier tie against Zimbabwe.