2 hours ago

Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton says that the two friendly matches that will be played later this month will help the new player integrate into the team.

Ghana take on Brazil in Le Havre on Sept. 23 and then Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain on Sept. 27 as they round off preparations for Qatar, where they have been paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Ghana coach Otto Addo also named two former German youth internationals Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, who the Ghana FA also said had switched international allegiance.

New arrivals like Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu will all get the chance to make their Ghana debut in the two friendly matches.

"We've two games this month... it's important for the new players to acclimatize themselves into the squad, to integrate into the squad... so it's important," he said.

"Of course we've a gap in October and of course all international manager or coaches will be hoping that we don't pick up any injuries and the last friendly before the first game against Portugal will be hugely important for us," he added.

Ghana is in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will face Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.