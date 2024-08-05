5 hours ago

The proposal by Vice President Bawumia to help Ghanaians purchase smartphones on credit has been opposed by his main contender, John Dramani Mahama.

He questioned the relevance of that move in wake of youth employment in the country.

Mr. Mahama maintained that, Ghanaians are looking for jobs, not purchasing phones on credit.

He reiterated his commitment to make a future NDC government a job creation machinery.

According to him, his posture and plans are all geared towards making jobs available in both the public and private sectors.

Addressing a rally of chiefs and people of Nabdam in the Upper East region, Mr. Mahama said he wouldn’t promise them proposals to help them purchase smartphones and pay 1 cedi, 2 cedis, as his main contender, the Vice President, is saying.

John Mahama argued that, the ruling regime has woefully failed after declaring that they have the men.