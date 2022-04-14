3 hours ago

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale, has sent a message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo via his Snap Chat handle.

The message posted on Wednesday, April 13, was essentially an appeal to the President to focus more on the youth, who according to him, “love the president.”

According to the Shatta Movement boss, his appeal was because most of the youth he was speaking for had flooded his inbox because of hardship.

“Forget politics and do this like a father for us pls (please). Trust me, you have tried your best so pls try and spend more time with the youth these days and see the magic,” the post added.

He is not the first showbiz personality to use social media to send a message to the President. Others like actresses Lydia Forson and Yvonne Nelson have often posted tweets making demands from the president specifically or the government in general.

Actor John Dumelo and musician Sarkodie have also used Twitter to direct messages on the general cost of living and other topical issues, to the president.

Shatta Wale has a 'personal' relationship with the president, he was a guest at the Jubilee House years back when the President offered him a gift.

Read Shatta Wale’s post below: