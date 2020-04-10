2 hours ago

Former Aduana Stars and Accra Great Olympics defender Godfred Saka says that he does not recall players giving him a run around on the pitch the exception of former Ashgold and Medeama winger Theophilus Anobaah.

"I don't remember players giving me a tough time on the pitch, the only time a player gave me a tough time was Theophilus Anobaah during his days at AshantiGold SC he was pacey"he told Sikka Sports.

Saka helped Aduana Stars to win their two league titles when they gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League and was considered as undoubtedly one of the best full backs in the Ghana Premier League.

At the peak of his powers while playing for Aduana Stars, Godfred Saka managed to play for the local Black Stars or Black Stars B.

He was part of the CHAN team that represented Ghana at the 2014 Championship where Ghana placed second to winners Libya.

The experienced full back is currently on the books of Great Olympics despite speculations about his future.