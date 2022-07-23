4 hours ago

A Board Member of Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko, Yaw Adu has revealed that there is bad blood between the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) and the coach Prosper Nartey Ogum.

The Kotoko coach resigned within the week although the club's Board of Directors have denied the resignation claiming that they have not received any letter.

According to our sources, the coach feels disrespected by the CEO of the club as he constantly interfered in his job by imposing some players on him.

Aside that, key players have departed the club or gone on trials without him being aware only to hear it through the press among others.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma FM, the Board member revealed that they will patch up the differences between the pair in a meeting on Monday.

"Yes, it is a fact that there are some frictions between the two parties ( Nana Yaw Amponsah and the coach).

This is one of the key reasons we will be meeting them on Monday to try and settle all differences."

The Board Memeber called for calm from the supporters as they seek to bring peace into the club to prepare for Africa.

"I will appeal to the fans to stay calm as we bring peace between them and see the way forward, especially our African campaign.

We will allow the coach to leave if he expresses the desire to leave and to him that decision is irrevocable." he said.