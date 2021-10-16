2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama has given his assessment of the Ghana Premier League after finishing his first season at the club.

The Brazilian import says that there are no easy games in the Ghana Premier League as every team is a tough opponent.

Pressed as to the toughest matches he has played in an interview with Joy Sports, the Brazilian maestro revealed there are a lot of them but stopped short to name Hearts, WAFA before adding that in Ghana there are no easy matches in the league.

“Tough games? We have a lot. There were great games against WAFA, the two games against Hearts were very tough. In Ghana there are no easy matches because all the teams come to beat Kotoko 100%. So this makes all matches more difficult for us, but we could have done better in some of them,” Gama said to Joy Sports.

There was a lot of talk about Kotoko going in for an imposter of a footballer as has been seen in the past but the Brazilian was an integral part of the Kotoko set up last season.

Gama was involved in 12 goals for Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League as he has scored five goals while providing seven assists.