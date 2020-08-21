2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi helped his Serie B side Spezia gain promotion to the Italian Serie A for the first time in their history on Thursday night.

Spezia lost 1-0 to Frosinone in the second leg of the Serie B playoff final, which finished 1-1 on aggregate.

However, Spezia was promoted on the tiebreaker rule of having finished higher in the table in the regular season. Spezia finished third and Frosinone eighth.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, he confirmed he is happy at Spezia but will sit down with the handlers of the team and listen to them as there are several offers.

"I have received a lot of offers however, I want to sit with the technical directors of Spezia and listen to what they have for me before I decide the way forward"

"I'm very happy at Spezia because they take very good care of the players and I feel very comfortable."

The other promoted teams are Benevento, which won Serie B by 18 points, and Crotone.

Spezia was founded in 1906 and last played in Italy's first division in the 1920s, before the Serie A was formed. The team is based in La Spezia, a city along Italy's northwestern coast with a population of less than 100,000.

Emmanuel Gyasi finished the season as Spezia's top scorer with 9 goals and five assists, despite playing most of the season from the left flank.