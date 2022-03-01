1 hour ago

Young Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams is fielding offers from a lot of clubs in Europe and the USA.

According the club president of the youngster's parent club, Abdul Salam Yakubu there are offers from clubs in Europe and the USA who want to sign the player.

The 19 year old midfielder is currently on a season long loan deal from lower tier side New Edubiase United and has impressed with his performance whenever handed the chance.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Wontumi radio/TV, the New Edubiase president disclosed that a team in Minnesota-US have made an offer for the player.

“I have received three offers from abroad, one from America and two from Europe. In Europe for instance, a Danish club has shown interest in him. Also a team in Minnesota, USA has even made an official request for the player” he said.

He also added that his current loan club, Hearts of Oak are also interested in signing the midfielder when his loan deal expires permanently.

Salim Adams is on a season-long loan from New Edubiase FC.

The player since his arrival has gradually wormed his way into the starting lineup of the Hearts Of Oak and is fast becoming a fan favourite.

The Black Satellites enterprising star, has been sensational for the Rainbow club having netted three goals so far in all competitions against CI Kamsar in the Champions League and two league goals against Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC.

Also, he was adjudged man of the match in their narrow win against King Faisal in match-week 15.