1 hour ago

Legendary Ghanaian sound engineer, Zapp Mallet has jumped to the defence of actor, philanthropist, and comedian, Michael Blackson for stating that there are only four superstars in Ghana as compared to Nigeria.

The popular America-based comedian created a huge controversy in a recent interview on the popular American podcast “Drink Champs” after stating that Ghana could not boast of more than four music superstars as compared to Nigeria.

Michael Blackson mentioned Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif and Shatta Wale as the only superstars.

Speaking to Ghanaweekend.com, Zapp Mallet who was sharing his view on Michael Blackson’s assertion, said that the America-based Comedian spoke the truth.

According to the legendary sound engineer, there are many artistes doing exceedingly well, but the media has only chosen to hype the four aforementioned artistes.

“Let’s blame the media…The media has made these artists look like they’re the only good artists we have in Ghana—which is very bad.”

Upon persuasion to mention names of the artistes he believes are being sidelined by the media, the veteran sound engineer said,” I can’t mention names, but there are a lot of musicians who also deserve the hype Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Black Sherif are relishing”. Source: citifmonline.com