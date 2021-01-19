1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central claims he has been informed that he has barely 48 hours to live on earth.

According to him, he received a call from an unknown person telling him that he will be assassinated on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Kennedy Agyapong made the revelation while speaking via phone on his Net 2 television.

Disclosed the plot on The Seat show, Kennedy Agyapong beseeched Heaven to change the heart of the people plotting his killing.

He prayed for life and asked God to expose and put to shame anyone planning to murder him.

He however assured that he is not taking the threat lightly and has instituted measures to protect himself and his family.

The lawmaker dared the supposed assassins to ‘bring on the fight”.

“Next year by this time, we will be alive so that God will touch the hearts of those planning to assassinate me on Thursday and disgrace them. God would have exposed them”, he said.

“I had a call today and the message was that 4am Thursday, there will be an attack on me and my family. I’m not moving an inch so I’m waiting for them. I’m very alert and waiting for them because they can come at anytime, he added.

Source: Ghanaweb