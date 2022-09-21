7 minutes ago

Black Stars new boy Tariq Lamptey has been effusive of the quality of players available at the Black Stars as he trains for the first time with his new teammates.

In July this year, the Ghana Football Association(GFA) announced that the England-born defender has agreed to play for the country of his parents despite playing youth football for England.

Lamptey has been handed his first-ever Black Stars call up in Ghana's friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The team has been training in France since Monday and the player spoke to the Ghana Football Association's in-house media.

"I feel really good; training has been really good, it’s good to know everybody. There is a very high quality here and we are working hard in training, listening to what the Coach has to say and looking forward to the game.

Tariq Lamptey is one of the options for the right back position but can also function in the right wing role in a three back system.