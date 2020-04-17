1 hour ago

David Duncan was appointed the assistant coach of the Black Stars to C.K Akonnor in January 2020

The experienced gaffer has coached club sides for much of his coaching career only having fleeting stints with the national team job even then he was still managing club sides full time.

He says the dichotomy between handling club sides and the national team job is very huge as with the club side you are able to inculcate your ideas to the team as your are with them on a daily basis while with the national team time is limited and of essence.

"A lot. The striking one is the fact that with club sides you have ample time to disseminate your ideas etc into the team," he told soka25east.com.

"Whilst with national teams there is very little time for that. And this has the potential of affecting the general performance of the team even though it may comprise the best materials available to the nation."

David Duncan was coach of the Black Starlets at the 2005 World Cup in Peru were Ghana exited at the first round and also had stint with the Black Meteors in 2011.