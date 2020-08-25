22 minutes ago

Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko says he is happy with his side but hopes the team will improve as they gear up for next season.

He says that he is happy with the side but hopes that they will make fewer mistakes coming season.

There has been no football in the country since the middle of March when the government imposed restrictions on social,public and religious gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Football Association has set a tentative date of October for the 2020/2021 league season to begin but teams are yet to be given the all clear to even start training.

Speaking in an interview with the club's in house media, the coach confessed that there is a lot to improve next season but is keenly looking to cut the margin of error.

"Our level is good but there is more room for improvement with hard work. We also need to make sure that, we make fewer mistakes than before," Konadu told Kotoko Express App

The 2019/2020 Premier League season was canceled with the Porcupines sitting 3rd on the log, with just three points adrift the top and a game to spare, in a campaign that saw us score 14 goals and concede seven.