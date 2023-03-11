1 hour ago

Ghana and Ajax Star Kudus Mohammed has revealed that he needs to do more in order to help his side win the league and cup double.

The midfielder has been a shining light for the Dutch champions in what has proved to be a very difficult campaign.

Ajax started the season very well under former coach Alfred Schreuder before things went sour and he was fired to be replaced by Johnny Heitnga.

Since then, Ajax have turned around their woeful campaign as they look to the summit of the Eredivisie table but Kudus Mohammed says that he will not rest until he wins the league and cup double.

“The goal is to win the cup and the league and until I achieve that I haven’t done anything yet. So there is more coming. More work to be done,” he told Ajax TV.

Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal after finally overcoming injury and settling at Ajax.

The young Ghanaian midfielder who is courting the interest of Manchester United and former coach Erik Teng Hag has contributed 17 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

He is also part of Ghana's 25-man squad that will play Angola in the AFCON 2023 qualifier doubleheader.