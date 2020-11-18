2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have been linked with the appointment of Nkoranza Warriors CEO, Leslie Kuuku Bartels as the club's new Managing Director (MD).

Incumbent MD, Frederick Moore's contract with the club is set to expire by the end of February 2021 and the club is already looking for a replacement.

Several names like former CEO and former Deputy Communications Minister Vincent Sowah Odotei have popped up but Leslie Bartels seems to be leading the race for the Hearts of Oak top seat.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, the football administrator remained coy saying is not paying much attention to the news till there is an official announcement but added that he can manage any club in Ghana with the job he has done at Nkoranza Warriors.

"Concerning the news going viral on social media that am going to Accra Hearts of Oak as their new CEO is one of the normal news that comes every day and am okay."

"If hearts of Oak have not made it official then I think we should classify it as one of the fake news"

"Why can't I do it, and you will ask me such a question that can you do it if you don't know me

Looking at what have done at Nkoranza Warriors, there is no club in Ghana I can't work there"

"As at now, I don't have any interest in working for Accra Hearts of Oak" he added.