An award-winning gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, has clarified rumors that she wrote a song to criticize her ex-husband, Pastor Love.

According to her, she has no pain in her not to talk about doing music against her former husband.

Speaking in an interview with MAK TV in Kumasi, the beautiful singer categorically stated that all her music was God’s given. They are for a specific purpose and also to strengthen the faith people have in God.

Obaapa Christy also noted that there is nothing wrong with having a bad perception of her because it is even dangerous for all people to love you. Watch video below