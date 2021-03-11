1 hour ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a disgruntled member of the National Democratic Congress has downplayed suggestions of a rift between him and the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

While John Mahama has not made any public statement that suggests he has a frosty relationship with Anyidoho, the latter has on numerous occasions made comments that give the impression that there is an unhealthy relationship between the two.

The most recent of such instances is when Anyidoho made statements to the effect that the Vice President to the late Mills was not a servant to him as Vice President Bawumia is to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Though Anyidoho in a usual fashion failed to mention any name, fingers have been pointed at John Mahama as he was the only person who served under Mills as veep.

Koku was asked about his relationship with Mahama during a Starr FM interview and he insisted that there exists no friction between him and the former president.

Koku will evade questions on the last time he had a conversation with Mahama but maintained that he had a great relationship with him.

“There is no rift between me and John Mahama. I’m not making him a subject of discussion but all I can say is that there is no rift,” he said.

Koku Anyidoho also denied reports that he is no longer a member of the National Democratic Congress.

“I have not received any letter to that effect. I have not received any news. I’m a bonafide member of the NDC just that I’m doing different things now,” he said.