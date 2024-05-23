4 hours ago

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has refuted Interior Minister, Henry Quartey's claims that the recent recruitment in the security services was to clear a backlog.

According to him, in 2023, Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi released a statement which clearly stated that the service had concluded the backlog in the 2021-2023 recruitment exercise.

In a press conference on May 22, Dr. Forson said the press release by the Ghana Police Service conclusively shuts the door on the Minister of the Interior and exposes the Minister's dishonesty in fabricating the so-called backlog.

"The people of Ghana cannot be deceived in the name of the so-called backlog of persons waiting to be recruited into the Police Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service, and Prison Service. This is because there is NO such backlog. I repeat, there is NO such backlog!

"Indeed, on July 7, 2023, the Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Headquarters issued a press release signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, under the heading' POLICE CONCLUDE ITS 2021-2022 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE.'

"This press release by the Ghana Police Service conclusively shuts the door on the Minister of the Interior and exposes the Minister's dishonesty in his fabrication of the so-called backlog," he said.

He said the Minister for the Interior would be brought to demand a full-scale enquiry into the recruitment into the security services since 2017.

"While this government is stuck in rhetoric and opaqueness, the Minority Caucus will continue to push the boundaries of transparency and accountability in the interest of the people of Ghana. Consistent with our parliamentary oversight, we can assure the Minister for the Interior that the Minority will bring a motion to demand a full-scale enquiry into the recruitment into the security services since 2017.

"This enquiry will seek to uncover any instance of corruption, favouritism, nepotism, or irregularities in the recruitment processes, and ensure that going forward, such unacceptable practices are eradicated," he added.