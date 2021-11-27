3 hours ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum says that there is no pressure on his side ahead of their crunch fixture against Karela United on Sunday.

The porcupine warriors have an unblemished record as they have won all their four matches thus far this season but face a stern test at Anyinase.

Kotoko defeated Karela United last season by 2-0 with goals coming from Ibrahim Imoro and striker Kwame Opoku and will be hoping for a repeat.

Speaking ahead of the match, Prosper Nartey who will be facing his former side says that there is no pressure on Kotoko and has urged the fans for support.

“There is no pressure on us and we are taking it cool as we prepare for the game on Sunday. We take it match after the match so there is no pressure on us."

“I think they [fans] should keep their cool and calm. They should be patient and should try as much as possible to be supportive as they have always been,” he stated.

“It is a game model we are trying to develop for Asante Kotoko and it’s a blend of old and new guys. So I am appealing to them to be supportive as they have always and also trust the process.”

The match will come off on Sunday at 3pm at the CAM Park at Anyinase.