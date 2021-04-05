1 hour ago

It is now two wins out of two matches for new Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu as his side easily dispatched Aduana Stars on Sunday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Samuel Boadu won his first match against WAFA 4-0 just before the first round of the Ghana Premier League went on recess.

Despite all the positive signs, the former Medeama gaffer believes its early days yet as a lot is still needed to be done.

A penalty goal from Victor Aidoo and a Patrick Razak induced own goal from Hafiz Adams gave the phobians a comfortable 2-0 win.

"Tactically we have a lot of work to do. The players are now coping with my style and philosophy. It hasn't been easy but I expect them to take things fast so we can improve on them," Boadu said.

"I love to attack always and also possess the ball most often but today was different. Aduana came with a strategy that made things difficult for us. They wouldn't allow us to play our game.

Nevertheless, Boadu is content of his side's performance and the results of the match.

"Fortunately for us we created some chances and scored those goals. I think it's quite good overall."

Accra Hearts of Oak are now third on the league log three points adrift league leaders Great Olympics.