8 hours ago

The talented midfielder finalized his move to The Hammers in August 2023, commanding a reported fee of £37 million from Ajax in the Dutch league.

Prior to his transfer to the London-based club, Kudus had caught the eye of prominent Premier League teams including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, the Ghanaian international disclosed that multiple Premier League clubs had approached him, but he was particularly drawn to the vision outlined by Tim Steidten, West Ham's technical director.

"After the successful season I had at Ajax, I felt prepared to take the next step," Kudus expressed. "I'm not one to linger in my comfort zone. Although staying at Ajax was an option, I didn't want to stagnate. I always strive to challenge myself."

Kudus affirmed, "Indeed, all the mentioned clubs reached out to me." However, he emphasized that when West Ham came calling, discussions progressed rapidly, and he made his decision based on the insights provided by individuals associated with the club, their overarching project, and their vision for his development as a player.

"I trusted my instincts in making the decision. That's my approach to decision-making. Whatever the outcomes may be, I fully embrace the responsibility," he added.

In his debut season with West Ham, Kudus has netted 13 goals in 34 appearances.